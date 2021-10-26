SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man must serve 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to a recent homicide, attempted homicide and robberies.
Demaria Lewesly Jefferson, 20, was sentenced Monday by Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. to 40 years for manslaughter in connection with the slaying of Domino's Pizza delivery worker Lester McGee Jr. Jefferson was additionally sentenced to 50 years and to 65 years for armed robbery. The sentences are to be served concurrently and without the possibility of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.
The plea agreement was done with the knowledge and consent of McGee's family, the district attorney's office said Tuesday in a news release.
McGee, 28, was lured to an apartment in the 700 block of West 68th Street in Cedar Grove Nov. 3, 2018, where he was shot several times. Several days later, Shreveport police later responded to a shots-fired call in the 9400 block of Coronado Drive, where they found a vehicle matching that used in the McGee slaying, as well as a rifle that ballistics showed was used in his shooting death.
DNA testing of the rifle tied Jefferson and a juvenile to the slaying as well.
The following day, Jefferson and a juvenile committed an armed robbery of a woman at a residence in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane, and on Nov. 8, 2018, Jefferson and several male companions fired shots into a unit at the Quail Creek Apartments, during which a woman in the apartment, as well as Jefferson and a male juvenile, were wounded. That was when Jefferson was arrested.
Jefferson pleaded guilty Aug. 16.
Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorney William J. Edwards and Mekeisha Creal. Jefferson was defended by John Bokenfohr.