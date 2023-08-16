SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who shot and killed a standout local high school football player in 2020 was sentenced to mandatory life in prison Wednesday.
Kolby Moore, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder on July 13.
Minnion Jackson, 17, was killed in a hail of gunfire as he drove on Interstate 220 on August 26, 2020. At the time, Jackson was a student at Green Oaks High School and was coming from football practice after dropping off several teammates.
Witnesses saw the car used in the shooting speed off to Bossier City and exit onto Benton Road. Police were able to obtain a license plate number from a camera and traced the vehicle to a rental agency, Officers tracked the vehicle to the 8200 block of Pines Road, within walking distance of the home of one of Moore's relatives. Officers contacted Moore there and secured a warrant to search his cell phone, which aided in tying him to the shooting.
Moore must serve his sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.