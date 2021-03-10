SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who was buying and selling methamphetamine in the area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook announced Wednesday in a news release.
Aaron McKinney, also known as Dinosaur, 41, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition to the prison sentence, McKinney will be on five years of supervised release once he's free.
Law enforcement investigated the drug trafficking activities of McKinney and his co-defendants between March 2019 and December 2019. DEA agents intercepted phone calls and overheard McKinney talking about his meth deals, including the prices, amounts and meeting locations for sales.
When he was arrested, McKinney admitted his activities. He then pleaded guilty on July 27.
The DEA conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case, which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.