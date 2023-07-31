SHREVEPORT, La. -- Cartavious Cursshuan Pouncy, 21, of Shreveport, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday, for illegally possessing a machine gun.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Pouncy to 1 year and six months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
He pleaded guilty in March.
Pouncy was arrested on May 15, 2022 after Shreveport police stopped him because his Dodge Challenger didn't have a license plate. Officers asked Pouncy and his two passengers to get out of the car after smelling marijuana.
Pouncy first told officers he didn't have any guns inside. But a search turned up a Panther Arms AR pistol with two magazines loaded with 63 rounds of ammunition. Pouncy admitted later he bought the gun a few days prior.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examined the firearm and discovered that it had a drop-in auto sear, a conversion device, inserted inside to make it a fully automatic machine gun. A record search was conducted of the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record and Pouncy had not registered the Panther Arms AR Pistol or any other weapon.
The case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.