BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Shreveport man who killed his girlfriend and her mother during a 2019 domestic dispute was sentenced Friday to serve 60 years in prison.
Bossier Parish District Judge Michael Craig sentenced Frederick Jackson after he and his victims’ family members made statements to the court.
Jackson received 30 years each in the shooting deaths of Shandrell Simoneaux, 22, and her mother, 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux.
The sentences are to run consecutive. Jackson was remanded to the sheriff to start serving his sentence.
Authorities say Jackson killed the two women at the younger one's apartment at the Misty Hollow complex near Airline Drive and Shed Road in Bossier City. Both women were shot repeatedly, authorities said.
Shandrell Simoneaux and Jackson had two children together. The couple's 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shootings. Neither she nor a 2-year-old sibling, who was also in the apartment, was injured.
Police said they got a 911 call from a neighbor, went to the apartment and found the victims dead. Authorities said Jackson and one of the victims had started arguing before he got to the apartment. It escalated once he got there.