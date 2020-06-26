BENTON, La. -- A Shreveport man who almost two years ago shot and killed a 5-year-old boy while trying to shoot the boy's father will spend decades in prison following his sentencing Thursday in Bossier District Court.
Keuntrel Knight, 22, received a 35-year sentence for manslaughter and 12-year sentence for for attempted manslaughter. The sentences will run concurrent.
Knight pleaded guilty to the charges in January. A Bossier Parish grand jury initially indicted him for the second-degree murder of Reese Williams Jr. and attempted second-degree murder of 19-year-old Reese Williams Sr.
The shooting happened in July 2017 when Williams Sr. shoved his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend in a Bossier City mobile home park. He confronted Knight, who was armed and fired three shots inside the home then another outside.
The shot fired outside went through the windshield of a car Williams Sr. drove to the house. Inside were Reese Williams Jr. and two other small children.
Williams Jr. was shot in the head and died. The other two children were not injured.
Williams Sr. was shot as he tried to get away.
Knight claimed self-defense, but Williams Sr. was not armed.