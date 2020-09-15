SHREVEPORT, La. – U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Kelvin Broadway, 26, of Shreveport, Tuesday to nearly five years in prison after pleading guilty in April to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Broadway's jail time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Shreveport police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in which Broadway was a front-seat passenger on Jan. 6, 2019. Officers found two loaded handguns inside a shopping bag that Broadway had between his feet.
Broadway previously had three prior felony convictions in Caddo Parish for felony theft, possession of a controlled substance and illegally carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled substance.