SHREVEPORT, La. – A 39-year-old Shreveport man was been sentenced Tuesday to just over four years in prison and three years of supervised release for a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
A jury returned a guilty verdict against James Albert Mayo III on Nov. 13 after a two-day trial.
According to evidence introduced at trial, law enforcement agents received a complaint of people smoking marijuana in a vehicle in a Shreveport neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found Mayo, along with others, in the vehicle.
After further investigation, agents found that Mayo had a round of 9mm ammunition in his pocket that matched a round of ammunition recovered from a Smith & Wesson pistol that was in the vehicle where Mayo was sitting.
The firearm had been reported as stolen from Killeen, Texas.
Mayo had three prior felony convictions in Caddo Parish for attempted distribution of narcotics, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics.