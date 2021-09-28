SHREVEPORT, La. – A 60-year-old Shreveport man was sentenced Tuesday to 4 years in federal prison after being convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnny Dewayne Young Jr. was also sentenced to 3 years of supervised release.
Court records show Young was arrested by Caddo Parish deputies for a traffic violation in June 2020 and admitted to deputies a loaded firearm was in the vehicle.
Young has a lengthy criminal history, with the most recent felony conviction being for aggravated flight from an officer in January 2018. In addition to that charge, Young has previous felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and simple burglary.