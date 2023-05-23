Tom Stagg U.S. Courthouse

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fredarius D. Jackson, 25, of Shreveport, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jackson was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

On May 29, 2021, Jackson was arrested by Shreveport police outside of a residence on Dove Street in Shreveport. He had a Taurus 9mm pistol, a TNW Firearms ASR rifle with a 50-round drum magazine and other ammunition in his possession.

At the time of his arrest, he was on state probation for a felony offense and knew he was wasn't supposed to have a firearm or ammunition. 

The case was investigated by the ATF and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Shannon.

