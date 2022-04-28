SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who trafficked methamphetamine in the Shreveport area has been sentenced to federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced Thursday in a news release.
Djavious T. Evans, 23, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In July 2020, agents with the DEA began an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Shreveport area. This Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation was named “Operation Lost and Found” and resulted in federal indictments against nine defendants for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Through their investigation, agents learned that Evans and other co-defendants were distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.
Law enforcement agents intercepted phone calls between Demetrius Loston and an unnamed individual where they communicated about meeting to pick up methamphetamine at a local gas station. Agents observed Loston’s vehicle travel to the gas station, then to a residence in Shreveport. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was Evans.
He had an outstanding warrant for child support and was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, officers found two loaded firearms, and a bag with several bags of methamphetamine inside.
Another bag of methamphetamine was found under the radio console, along with 141 ecstasy pills.
This case was investigated by the DEA, ATF, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.