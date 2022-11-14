SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man convicted earlier this month for the slaying of another man near downtown Shreveport in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Larry Delanta Gardner Jr., 30, must spend the rest of his life in prison after the nine-woman, three man jury found him guilty Nov. 4 of second-degree murder of Bruce Randle, 55, in April 2019. Randle was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
In addition to the life sentence, District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced him to an additional 18 years for one count of felon in possession of a firearm, for which he also was convicted by the jury.
At sentencing, Gardner also pleaded guilty as charged to two counts of armed robbery unrelated to the murder. He received a 40-year sentence on each armed robbery count.
Gardner was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Christopher Bowman and Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Katie Ferguson and Casey Simpson.