SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted earlier this month in Caddo District Court of second-degree murder has received a mandatory life sentences.
Cortez De'Shun Hines, 30, was found guilty of the Sept. 1, 2019 Stoner Hill neighborhood slaying of Sherman Earl Rambo Jr., a single father and veteran.
Rambo, 42, was killed by crossfire during the shootout outside a business on East Stoner Avenue. Hines was one of three men indicted in connection with Rambo's death. The other men, Jacody Demetrius Wilson and Carl Wayne McClinton Jr., still await trial.
Hines still faces trial on pending charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
Hines was prosecuted by Kodie Smith and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Joel Pearce.