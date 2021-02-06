SHREVEPORT, La- A Shreveport man who is convicted of two drug charges and a firearms crime has been sentenced to minimum eight years to maximum 20 years in prison.
District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced 37 year old Kendrick Jones for crimes he committed in February of 2019.
According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Jones is charged with possession and intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine. He is also charged with illegal possession of a handgun while he had the drugs.
Jones was arrested when Shreveport Police officers responded to a call on West 69th Street in Cedar Grove and learned that a man -- later identified as Jones -- beat on the door of his girlfriend's mother's home, threatened gun violence, and pulled out his weapon.
Jones was patted down and officers discovered the handgun, as well as 59 baggies of marijuana, and 187 whole tablets and numerous partial tablets of methamphetamine.