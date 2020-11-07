SHREVEPORT, La- Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting after a man was shot in the abdomen and then drove around for help.
The shooting happened at the 5800 block of Attaway Street, but the 25-year-old unnamed victim notified a Fire Department official on Linwood Avenue that he had been shot.
SPD says the incident was a drive-by shooting and the suspect is still on the run at this time.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
If you have information on this shooting, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.