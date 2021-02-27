SHREVEPORT, La- A man was shot in the back in the Queensborough neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
SPD responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. They say the victim was driving a Tahoe with a passenger when they heard shots fired.
The car was shot at several times, and a bullet hit the victim in the back.
After being shot, the victim drove to his grandmother's house nearby where he was then taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non life-threatening injuries.
The victim's mother, Abbie Crawford, spoke to KTBS about the incident. She says, "I got three sons and it's just bad out here on these streets right now. But it's gonna get better with the hand of the Father. One thing these young men have to realize is that they got to come together instead of fighting against each other."