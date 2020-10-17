SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood was the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police tell KTBS 3 News a man was shot in the head and left with life-threatening injuries.
Police found the victim in the 6500 block of Thornhill at about 2:30.
Police say they have not identified any witnesses nor suspects at this time, but say there may be multiple suspects involved.
The shooting remains under investigation.
-----
