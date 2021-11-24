SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating the death of a Shreveport man who arrived at the hospital Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to his head, while authorities in Houston are investigating the death of his sister, according to family members.
Officers were called to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road after a man arrived there by a private vehicle.
He was later transferred to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Bibb Street in city's Werner Park neighborhood.
The victim's name and information about the shooter have not been released.
Meanwhile, Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman who family members in Mansfield say is the sister of the Shreveport victim.
A man who first claimed his common-law wife shot and killed herself during an argument is now facing a murder charge.
Dabreon Banks, 27, was arrested Monday night after deputies were called to an apartment complex just east of Houston
The victim's partner, who was identified as Banks, initially told investigators the victim shot herself while they were arguing.
However, Banks was arrested and booked into the county jail after an investigation. The sheriff's office says the believe the couple was arguing about text messages on Banks' phone, which led to a physical fight and then to the shooting.
Deputies said the couple's 3-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son were in the apartment when their mother died. They were not injured and have since been released to family members.
A family friend told KTBS that the parents of the two victims were in Houston when they got a call Tuesday night about their son’s death.