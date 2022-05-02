SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man shot last month during a drive-by shooting has died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Fredrick McDuffy, 50, died Saturday as a result of gunshot wounds received on April 22.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Chateau Drive in the Valley View neighborhood, injuring McDuffy and two others. All were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.
McDuffy's death is Shreveport’s 21st homicide of the year. It is the fifth homicide of the year in the 71108 zip code. That ties 71108 with 71109 this year as the deadliest zip codes in Shreveport. Because he died Saturday that makes Landry Anglin’s death Sunday the 22nd homicide of the year