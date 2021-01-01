SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two years after the city of Shreveport elected Adrian Perkins as Mayor, one man is spearheading an effort to get him out of office. Chris Chandler is a retired businessman and Shreveport native. He currently runs the non-profit American Millennium Project. Chandler says he supported Perkins initially but now wants new leadership. Although he is seeking new leadership, he does not want the role personally.
Chandler says he has a list of 10 people who have expressed interest in the position. However, he would not elaborate on who they were.
Chandler needs 32,000 handwritten signatures in the next six months.
So far, he has only gathered two signatures which was all that was needed to file a petition with the Secretary of State.
Chandler said he would get the word out about this petition, by way of “education”. Chandler says the next 30 days will be used to push an aggressive social media campaign to let the community know about his efforts.
“ I’m very concerned with my city. We have watched it and watched it over the years, and it is not Mayor Adrian Perkins fault that we are in the conditions we're in but he's the latest," Chandler said. "Our efforts today are about trying to bring into new leadership and questioning our current leader and why he is choosing to do the things he is doing."
One of the issues Chandler brought to light was the waterfall property off Clyde Fant Parkway. He says it has not been operational for about two years.
It was still unclear who was backing the recall effort, as no one else was in attendance to show their support at the press conference. It was also unclear about how Shreveport residents could initiate signing the petition on their own without Chandler reaching out. Chandler says social media pages for the recall effort will be online over the next few days. For now, there is a Facebook page titled, “Recall Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins”.
He says that if he does not reach his goal of 32,000 signatures at the end of six months, he would not take further action.
KTBS reached out to Mayor Perkin's office for comment. There was no response as of Friday evening.