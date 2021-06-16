LONGVIEW, Texas - A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after taking law enforcement on a high speed chase.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office say Deputy Matt Hensley received a call regarding a stolen Volkswagen Jetta. It was being tracked by GPS from the Dallas area travelling Eastbound on I-20 from Kyle's Quick Stop at Loop 259 in Longview, Texas.
Deputy Hensley began pursuing the vehicle and verified that the vehicle was stolen. When the driver of the vehicle noticed he was being stopped by Deputy Hensley, the driver accelerated to a very high speed in an attempt to evade the deputy.
Once it was determined that the driver was not going to yield to the deputy and stop, Deputy Hensley called for additional units to assist him. Lt. Joe Castillo, his K-9 partner Jumper, and Deputy Janssen Maranto joined in the pursuit of the stolen vehicle.
Deputy Hensley says the driver continued Eastbound on I-20 at a high rate of speed, driving in an erratic manner, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway and creating a very dangerous situation.
As the pursuit continued into Louisiana, Greenwood PD officers deployed a spike strip to flatten the tires of the vehicle. One tire was flattened and the driver continued on 3 tires and a flat.
The driver then continued to drive at a high speed to the I-220/Hwy 3132 exit near the Shreveport airport and turned South on Hwy 3132. He drove to 70th Street and exited there and headed Eastbound on 70th Street to the Queensboro neighborhood.
He was finally stopped in the industrial area of Queensboro, where he was arrested by Caddo Parish deputies.
The suspect, Jerimiah Brown was taken to Caddo Parish jail where he will be arraigned on charges from Harrison County and Caddo Parish.
K-9 Jumper was deployed at the scene but was overcome with a medical emergency, not involving the pursuit of the suspect, and was unable to pursue him.
Jumper was immediately transported to the Shreveport emergency animal hospital for treatment and further diagnosis. The veterinarians at the clinic believe he will make a full recovery with IV fluids, medication, and a couple of days rest.