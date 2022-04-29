SHREVEPORT, La. - A man on a mission to stop drivers from speeding through his neighborhood. Actor and Shreveport native Ted Ferguson has lined Border Lane in Western Hills with signs urging drivers to slow down because children are playing.
He says it is a matter of accountability and police officers shouldn't have to take on the task of trying to get drivers to pump their brakes. He wants to make sure the children playing on Border Lane won't find themselves in harm's way because of a careless driver.
"I sit here every day and watch people driving up my street in 25 mph speed limit and they are doing 65 in their Dodge Charger, come on man," said Ferguson.
He is going door to door asking neighbors including habitual speeders to put a sign in their yards.