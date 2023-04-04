SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man convicted in January of committing three separate armed robberies must serve more than 37 years in prison.
Jermon Malik James, 20, was sentenced to 12-1/2 years at hard labor for each robbery, consecutive to each other and consecutive to a 12-1/2 year sentence James already is serving for a fourth armed robbery committed in Bossier City. Altogether, James must serve 50 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
James was convicted as charged on January 13th in Caddo District Court. Jurors then determined James committed three separate armed robberies over the space of two days, December 4-5, 2019. Two were at separate locations on Jewella Avenue, while a third occurred on Pines Road. Each involved the use of a handgun. He eventually was arrested in Bossier City in the commission of the fourth armed robbery.