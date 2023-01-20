SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man with a criminal record has been sentenced to the maximum prison terms allowed by law.
Marcus Randall Williams, 37, was sentenced on Jan. 5 by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory to 10 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of his sentence.
This resulted from his Dec. 13 conviction for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse.
He also was ordered to serve 2-1/2 years and pay a fine of $2,500 for the conviction of attempted possession of stolen firearms. The terms are to be served at the same time.
Williams, who has a 2019 conviction for domestic abuse aggravated assault, had been stopped by police for a traffic violation on March 3, 2021. Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana while talking to Williams, who admitted to using marijuana before the stop. Officers found a Phoenix handgun in the back seat. The gun had been reported stolen out of Mansfield.