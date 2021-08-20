SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is turning his grief into action after losing both friends and family to COVID-19 in just the last few weeks.
Derrick Henderson said at least four family members and close friends have died from COVID-19 in recent days, and he's determined to do something about it.
On Tuesday, Henderson’s uncle, Castor Dale died in Dallas from complications due to COVID.
A week ago, his wife's aunt and uncle, Jim and Lolive Scott of Shreveport, both died of COVID within just four days of each other.
And his fraternity brother, David Bryant, a well-known Bossier school coach died Aug. 8 after battling the virus.
The deaths have left him frustrated ... and wanting to do something about it.
“It's surreal … it’s a little hard to ingest and process. People who were vibrant people contributing to society and their families. people who were integral parts of the lives of so many people, they're gone," Henderson said. "So, it's a sad and harsh reality of what we’re dealing with with this Delta variant.”
As a result of this loss, Henderson called some friends, who are pastors at local churches, to set up some vaccination clinics.
The first is Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist church on Greenwood Springridge Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A second clinic is planned for Sept. 2 at Western Hills Baptist Church on Pines Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A third vaccination clinic will be held Sept. 11 at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Benton.