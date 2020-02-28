MANSFIELD, La. – Local authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted homicide.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Reginald Richardson Jr. of Shreveport. The 22-year-old is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
Richardson, whose last known address was 7000 Fox Trail in Shreveport, is accused in a Feb. 11 shooting that happened in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Mansfield. The victim was shot multiple times.
Contact Mansfield police Detective David Self at (318) 872-0520 or DeSoto Parish sheriff’s Sgt. Jordan Ebarb at (318) 872-3956 with information. All tips are considered confidential.