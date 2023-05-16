SHREVEPORT, La -- Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man whom police say shot a woman earlier this month while he was playing with a handgun.
Universal Sungod Allah, 22, is wanted on a warrant for illegal use of a weapon.
The shooting happened on the night of May 6 in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive. The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound.
Allah was not at the scene when police got there.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.