SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted since last year in connection with a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries has been arrested.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force with the help of the Bienville Parish sheriff's Special Response Team apprehended LaDerrick Randle, 31, Wednesday afternoon at the Bienville II Apartments in Ringgold.
Shreveport police issued an arrest warrant in August for Randle for attempted second-degree murder.
He's accused in a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Walker Street. Police said the female was the only victim.