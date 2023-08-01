SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in a May homicide has been arrested.
The Shreveport Police Department's Warrants Unit picked up Qunchavis Roshun Webster, 26, Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant issued last week. Webster is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Raymond Behan.
Webster was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. No bond is set.
Police said Webster was developed as a suspect following the shooting death of Behan on May 7. Behan was shot multiple times as he rode his bicycle in downtown Shreveport.
Webster is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.