SHREVEPORT, La. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who Shreveport police say shot a man while he walked his kids to the bus stop Monday morning.
Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for Boris Williams, 46. He's wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Lindholm Avenue. The victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times in the upper body in front of his children. His injuries are considered life-threatening.
Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens should use caution if they come in contact with Williams and instead call SPD.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To stay anonymous. contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.