CYPRESS, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and similar crimes in other parishes is in jail following a traffic stop Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday.
Lester Ray Moody, 39, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Drive in Shreveport, is held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of felony robbery in Longview, Texas, armed robbery in Richland Parish, two counts of theft by fraud in Natchitoches Parish and two warrants from the Natchitoches Police Department. Other charges are pending in Morehouse Parish, so he's also being held for that parish, Richland Parish and Texas.
Moody was identified as a suspect in a July 1 robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall in Longview, Texas. Police there said a man and woman posed as customers and the man pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employees.
The couple ran out with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Longview police released images from surveillance video to the public in mid July that led to a positive identification of Moody.
As the investigation progressed, Longview police learned some of the jewelry had been sold at a Natchitoches pawn shop, which Natchitoches sheriff's detectives confirmed, along with finding additional jewelry that Moody allegedly pawned.
NPSO got an arrest warrant for Moody but learned he had been arrested in Rapides Parish on a similar offense, along with being a suspect in crimes in the other parishes.
Wednesday morning, NPSO Det. Victor Kay was traveling on state Highway 1 near Cypress when he saw Moody and a woman at a local business. He kept an eye on Moody until patrol deputies arrived then Moody and the woman were stopped on Interstate 49 as they left the store.
Deputies arrested Moody without incident. The woman was released at the scene.
"By being alert and paying attention to his surroundings, Det. Kay may have prevented other robberies from being committed in central and north Louisiana," Wright said. "We commend Det. Kay, Det. (Michael) Giannone and patrol deputies for their assistance during this arrest."
Anyone with additional information about Moody is asked to call Giannone or Kay at 318-357-7811.