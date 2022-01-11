SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in an early morning murder attempt.
Police said Zachary Baird is wanted for for attempted first-degree murder. He is possibly armed with a knife.
Baird was named a suspect in connection with the discovery early Tuesday morning of a man at Marshall and Lake streets who was suffering from several cuts to the head. The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Baird is known to stay at the Salvation Army at 200 East Stoner and frequents the downtown area.