SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for a Shreveport man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two young teens.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Robby Williams, 31, for molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juveniles.
Shreveport police said Williams' victims are 13 and 14 years old.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.