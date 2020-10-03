Gun violence in Shreveport is nothing new, but there is a new organization trying to fight it.
Derrell Smith started put the guns down just two months ago. He did it to help kids and everybody in his community know that there is something to look forward to each weekend other than the violence that is so prevalent in Shreveport. He does this with giveaways like over 50 BBQ dinners last weekend. And, this weekend it's 'Walkons' gift cards.
"Sometimes people need something to look forward to and that where the free meals and free gift card giveaways come in to give people something else to look forward to, but end the violence because right now that's all we see and we hear. So if you can be riding the street and you get a free hot meal, it might bless somebody and me being a blessing to someone else that's what makes me happy. And, if you can just change one person I believe that person can help more," said Derrell Smith of 'Put the Guns Down.'
Smith believes consistency with the right message is the key to 'putting the guns down'.