SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man with a long history of domestic violence pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and must serve a decade behind bars.
Caddo District Judge Chris Victory handed down the 10-year term for a fourth-offense domestic battery to Jevorish Dewayne Dennis, 32, who admitted the abuse Monday in Victory's court.
Dennis was arrested after Shreveport police responded to a 911 call at a local motel and found the victim distraught and covered in mud. She said Dennis, her husband of two years, had hit her with a stick, punched her in the jaw, threw her to the ground and strangled her.
Abrasions around her neck were consistent with a strangulation. She told police Dennis attacked her because she would not allow him to use her vehicle.
Dennis has several prior convictions for misdemeanor domestic battery, mostly in Shreveport City Court. In 2018, Dennis was convicted of his first felony domestic abuse charge, domestic abuse battery third-offense, and was sentenced to the maximum five years. Dennis' wife was the victim in some of the previous cases.
Under Louisiana law, the punishment for domestic violence increases when the offender is convicted multiple times. This enables district attorneys to file more serious charges and provides judges with the authority to hand down more severe punishments.
This case was considered serious, not only because of Dennis's prior convictions, but also because he strangled his victim, according to the district attorney's office.
According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, researchers and law enforcement professionals have determined that nonfatal strangulation is a leading indicator of escalating violence in a relationship and an important risk factor for homicide in women. Abusers who strangle their victims are more likely to kill them in later attacks.
A complication in this case was the victim did not want to testify against her abuser and wanted to dismiss the charges, a common scenario in many family violence cases. The state proceeded anyway because often the victim’s lack of cooperation is due to the abuser’s influence and manipulation, District Attorney James E. Stewart's office said in a news release.
"Domestic violence crimes are a high priority in our office, because we know that those victims are especially vulnerable," Stewart said. "Our goal is to hold abusers accountable and to connect victims with the services that help them to regain control of their lives."
In addition to the 10-year hard labor sentence, Dennis was issued a permanent protective order effective even after his release from prison.
Dennis was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Britney A. Green of the DA's Special Victims Unit and Assistant District Attorney Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Charles "Pete" Kammer.