SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed his brother following an argument was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Caddo District Court.
As members of his victim's family watched, District Judge Chris Victory formally sentenced Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, to the mandatory life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for the Aug. 18, 2021 second-degree murder of his brother, Cedric Cemoyne Fuller, 45.
On the date of the slaying, Cotton went to the Baxter Street home of Fuller's mother and got into an altercation with Fuller. Witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire and upon exiting the residence found Fuller bleeding, face-down in a puddle.
Pathology reports showed Fuller had been shot five times from the rear, with two of the shots fatal. Fuller was takend to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died.
Cotton later called 911 and admitted shooting Fuller. Cotton left the area but almost two months later was apprehended in Bossier. At trial, he claimed he acted in self-defense, an argument that was rejected by the jury, which unanimously found him guilty as charged last month.
Cotton was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Dhu Thompson.