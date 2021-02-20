SHHREVEPORT, La. -- Police in two local departments warn residents to be aware of the potential of scam.
Shreveport police said they have received complaints of a scam in the area, where individuals will impersonate a service repairman and attempt to solicit donations or enter homes.
This is according to a Facebook post by SPD. There have been no confirmed victims.
Likewise, the Mansfield Police Department said the city's water employees will not ask to go into homes to check water pressure.
"Please do not fall for this. If you encounter this do not let them in your house and call the police," Assistant Chief Billy Locke said.
In Shreveport, call SPD if you are approached by a suspicious person seeking access to your home.