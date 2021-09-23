SHREVEPORT, La -- It may need "millions" of dollars in repairs, according to its executive director. But he wants the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce to take ownership of the historic downtown building where they've done business since 1980.
That's if the city council approves a plan by the Perkins administration to donate the nearly 100 year old Roman villa design icon at the corner of Travis and Edwards.
SPAR Director Shelly Ragle explained to the council last week that the administration wants to shed the financial burden of helping maintain Chamber Plaza.
"They're (the Chamber) going to continue to do the things they've been doing there for over 40 years at the city's cost, but now at their cost. And so I think it's a win for us. Especially those of us who are responsible for the maintenance of the facility," Ragle said.
The chamber's director, Tim Magner, ticked off a list of things that need to be fixed, and their projected costs. The most pressing item is a new roof that'll likely cost $100,000.
He says there's a significant hole that's leaking. Part of the tiled roof is collapsing into a meeting room -- along with storm water. The chamber has put up plastic sheeting to catch it, forming what Magner calls "a swimming pool."
"It is an ongoing problem. And it will be a structural problem if it's not handled quickly. And so that's part of the impetus for this," Magner said of the building donation.
"We believe that one of the roles of the chamber is to try and bring the community together to both support and preserve what we have, but also to grow into what we will become. And this building is a great example of both of those," Magner added.
He says the chamber will appeal to the public for donations to help restoration.
"We're hoping that because this building is so important to the community, because it's going to be a hundred years old next year, that the community will come together and will help us to be able to support it and transform it back into the gem that it is," Magner said.
Other items on the repair list include the heating and air conditioning system, original wrought iron framing around the windows that's rotting away, and restroom and elevator upgrades. All the while, Magner says the building's historic integrity must be maintained.
It's listed as a historical site. Built in 1922, it originally housed the city's central library for its first six decades of use.
The city council is expected to vote on donating the building on Tuesday.