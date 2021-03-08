SHREVEPORT, La. -- There may be no worries about jail time for those caught with some marijuana in this city. A bi-partisan effort aims to slap small time offenders with a ticket and a small fine.
Republican John Nickelson and Democrat Tabatha Taylor co-sponsor the proposal, which will be introduced at the council's meeting on Tuesday. Taylor says they worked with the Perkins administration on the ordinance.
Current Louisiana law fines first offenders caught with 14 grams of marijuana or less up to $300, and or up 15 days in jail.
But under the Shreveport proposal, first offenders would get fined just $50 dollars, or do community service if they can't afford that. It would mean no arrest or jail time for what Nickelson calls a "relatively small amount of marijuana."
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, Nickelson said, "Chronic marijuana abuse can cause serious problems and should not be taken lightly."
"But," he added, "in the case of marijuana possession, the criminal justice system’s present 'cure' is more harmful than the disease. A person struggling with drug addiction (and not engaging in other criminal behavior) needs help with addiction, not arrest or incarceration."
Taylor said in a text to KTBS 3 News "A criminal conviction can have a negative impact on one's quality of life. It can prevent them from securing a job, housing, higher education, etc."
According to Yahoo Answers, 14 grams of marijuana equals half an ounce, and can make up to 14 joints. It would cost about $200 dollars on the street.
People who smoke weed are not exactly filling up the city's jail, if Monday is any indication. A check of inmate bookings showed that only one of the 49 inmates there is charged with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, which could include marijuana. That inmate was also facing weapons charges.
Reaction to Nickelson's Facebook post was almost all positive Monday afternoon. And Taylor hopes a city-passed ordinance will lead to change at the state level.
The spokesman for the Shreveport Police Department said they have no comment at this time.
The city council would not vote on this ordinance to remove jail time until is next meeting on March 28.