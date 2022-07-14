SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city has taken the first step toward requiring pet dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered, and joining a program that's just starting in unincorporated parts of Caddo Parish. That's in hopes of cutting the overpopulation of animals in the local shelter.
Councilman John Nickelson introduced an ordinance this week that calls on the city of Shreveport to join the effort. The council will vote at its next meeting on August 9.
"The most compelling reason to support the legislation is that the parish is forced to euthanize a large number of cats and dogs every year. Sterilization is a far more humane alternative," Nickelson told KTBS 3 News.
Caddo Commissioner John Paul Young initiated the parish ordinance for a two-year test program that took effect on the first of July. He praised Nickelson for getting the city involved to reduce the number of stray and unwanted dogs crowding the animal shelter.
"The way to stop dealing with it is by having a combined effort to get our citizens to spay and neuter their animals so we don't have to catch and control their puppies," Young says.
The shelter takes in up to 5,000 animals a year. As many as a thousand may be put down.
"You can have 25 to 30 animals come in, in a day. As soon as those cages are empty, within 10 minutes, you may have another animal occupying that space," says Caddo Parish Animal Services Director Travis Clark. "And that's why this ordinance is so important."
Young says the city is where most of the shelter pets come from and drive up costs.
"It's much much cheaper to spay and neuter them and have fewer to deal with. And also, it reduces the suffering of animals and of our animal services staff enormously," Young says.
Parish funds will pay for spaying neutering of animals that the shelter takes in. There are exceptions for some pets, such as those that are registered for breeding.