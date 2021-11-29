SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins hosted his first State of the City program to discuss the economy, city budget, technology, public safety, public health and recent natural disasters. The theme for his State of the City address, “We have been through a lot, but we have not only survived, we have thrived.”
Justyn Dixon, President of North Louisiana Economic Partnership, Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree, and Caddo Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson also provide updates.
“We have adapted to every challenge and emerged stronger,” Perkins said. “Our resiliency is a testament that anything is possible when effective government and a willing citizenry work together.”
The Bakowski Bridge of Lights served as a beacon of hope for Shreveport upon the completion of the lighting project and was selected as the backdrop for the mayor’s address. The idea to relight the Texas Street Bridge was inspired by Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski who donated $1 million.