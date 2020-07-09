SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's mask mandate went into place this week and that means many people have questions regarding where masks are required and what penalties a business can face for non-compliance.
According to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, the face mask mandate applies to commercial buildings, public buildings, places of worship and outdoor spaces where people cannot maintain six feet of physical distance.
Penalties for businesses that are non-compliant include the ability to remain open under Phase 2 guidelines, cessation of water services to the business and the revoking of alcohol permits where applicable.
Perkins explained the reasoning behind the mandate and more on First News.