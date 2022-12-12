SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux will announce his transition team via a news release on Wednesday.
A news release Monday from attorney William Bradford states Arceneaux's early plans for transition to mayor include the final selection and confirmation of transition team members, the review of transition documents provided by current Mayor Adrian Perkins and key meetings with the current administration, senior personnel, department heads and public safety chiefs.
Arceneaux was elected mayor Saturday following a defeat of Sen. Greg Tarver.
“I want to be ready on day one to tackle the many challenges that face the City of Shreveport. In addition to our internal transition efforts, I will coordinate with civic, business, and faith-based leadership to deploy an external long-range transition survey," Arceneaux said in a statement.
According to Arceneaux, this long-range transition survey is intended to gather critical information on major issues such as cross community relations, impediments to local business, and citizen driven solutions for public safety.
“I want to be deliberate and intentional about how I approach my transition and the first days of my administration. It is very important to me that we include as many different voices as possible, and maintain the highest level of efficiency and professionalism while doing the people’s business. We will continue to keep the public informed throughout this ongoing process. Transparency will remain a hallmark of my administration,” said Arceneaux.
