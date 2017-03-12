Area first responders were honored this morning - Shreveport Mayor, Ollie Tyler proclaimed today "First Responders Appreciation Day".
The ceremony took place at Shreveport Baptist Temple, which held its 4th annual "First-Responders Appreciation Day".
Mayor, Ollie Tyler made it official proclaiming March 12th to be recognized as "First-Responders Appreciation Day", now and forever.
Our local heroes definitely felt appreciated.
Patrick Denney with the Shreveport Fire Department says, "We just are so fortunate enough to come out and be honored by them. They always make a big deal out of it and make us feel welcome, and feed us, and just tell us 'thank you'."
Shreveport Baptist Temple - the church behind organizing the appreciation ceremony - says their efforts are simply about saying "thank you" to the men and women that serve us everyday.