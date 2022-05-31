Mayor Perkins announces he will seek re-election

Mayor Adrian Perkins (Photo by Gerry May, KTBS TV)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Tuesday he will seek re-election in the fall.

Perkins, a democrat, was first elected in 2018.

He served in the Army for eight years, with tours to Iraq and Afghanistan.

