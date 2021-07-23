SHREVEPORT, La. - With a rise in COVID-19 case from the Delta variant, Shreveport May Adrian Perkins Friday issued a mask advisory for the city.
The advisory puts the responsibility on individuals themselves, rather than having the city enforce a mandate.
"We're still sitting at 30% of our population in north Louisiana has gotten vaccinated. That means two thirds are not, Perkins said. "That means two out of three people you see in the grocery store are not vaccinated. That means we have a lot of risk in our community. And, that means more people will die in this pandemic."
The Caddo Parish Commission voted Thursday to delay voting on a parish's "emergency" mask mandate after several commissioners suggested changes to the proposal that was presented Monday's work session.
The ordinance, if ultimately approved, would only be effective in the unincorporated areas of the parish. It would not be enforceable in Shreveport or other incorporated municipalities in the parish.
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Louisiana has shot up levels since in the first months of the pandemic.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday 3,172 news cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.
Hospitalization now total just over 1,000 and over 80 patients are on ventilators.