SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins officially said that he's running for re-election in a mostly subdued announcement, describing challenges the city has faced under his leadership -- from COVID-19 to high, violent crime.
There was no smiling and cheering crowd backing him up, as Perkins walked alone up to a microphone with his back to Cross Lake. But he did manage to put a positive spin on the crime angle.
"I'm often asked what are you doing about crime? And I can quickly respond, my administration has given the highest amount of pay raises to our first responders in decades so that we can retain our heroes and we can attract others," Perkins said.
Regarding the homicide rate, Perkins said, "Shreveport Police Department have closed out 19 of those cases (this year) giving us one of the highest closeout rates in the country -- well above the national average. Today, we have 27 homicides. But at this time last year, we were at 39. That is a 31 percent reduction in homicides."
National statistics show that roughly half of homicides go unsolved.
Perkins says he wants to add a hundred new police officers in the next 18 months. And he said the city is well positioned financially to do that.
"We have taken the city's reserves from a negative $1.2 million to roughly $41 million -- the highest in city history -- in just three years. With those resources, we'll be able to invest in public safety. We'll be able to invest in technology and invest in our economy," Perkins said.
The Perkins administration has credited higher than expected sales tax revenue with its ballooning reserves. But millions in federal COVID relief money have also swelled the coffer.
Perkins took no questions from the media at the event. He said he would do interviews on Wednesday.
No major Democrat has announced a challenge against Perkins. But Republican and former city councilman Tom Arceneaux, and Caddo Parish Commissioner and no-party candidate Mario Chavez are actively looking for support.
Qualifying begins July 20 for the November election.