Mayor Adrian Perkins (Photo by Gerry May, KTBS TV)
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Tuesday he will seek re-election in the fall.
Perkins, a democrat, was first elected in 2018.
He served in the Army for eight years, with tours to Iraq and Afghanistan.
