SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Tom Arceneaux has proposed changes to the school zone enforcement program that will be effective later this month, according to information released Friday in a news release.
Arceneaux suggested the changes after meeting with Blue Line Solutions about the camera enforcement of school zones in Shreveport. He has fielded many communications from citizens about the camera enforcement, and he has discussed the camera enforcement issues with City Council members.
As a result, the Arceneaux administration has determined certain changes in the enforcement program will take place effective March 20 when Caddo Parish students return to school following spring break.
The school zone camera enforcement will be as follows:
- Elementary public school camera enforcement will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Middle and K-8 public school zone camera enforcement will be from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Public high school camera enforcement will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- For private schools where camera enforcement is in place, camera enforcement will be from one hour before when school begins in the morning until one hour after school begins, and again from one hour before school lets out in the afternoon until one hour after school lets out, except that no school zone would be in effect past 4:30 p.m.
In addition to these changes, the mayor has proposed, with Blue Line’s concurrence, that persons receiving the civil citations be able to appeal without any cost. The change in the ordinance will be before the City Council for consideration on March 14.
Finally, Blue Line has agreed to install flashing lights at each location where it installs enforcement cameras, and it has agreed to provide a local point of contact for citizens regarding citations and the enforcement program. Blue Line will undertake both measures at its cost.
Arceneaux hopes these measures will make the camera enforcement, begun prior to his taking office, fairer and better received by citizens while provided safe school zones for the city’s children.