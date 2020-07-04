SHREVEPORT, La. - In Shreveport, 13 units are on the scene of a shooting that happened at the Mall St. Vincent.
A 19-year-old male died from multiple gunshot wounds just outside the entrance of Dillard's. The police officers do have the suspect in custody.
SPD's Corporal Angie Willhite says a brief argument took place between the suspect and victim before the shooting.
KTBS 3's Courtney Chandler will go LIVE on KTBS at 5:30 p.m.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement at 4:16 p.m. --
“I just left the scene of a shooting that took place at Mall St. Vincent. There was a young adult victim and I’m heartbroken. A shopping trip on a holiday weekend turned tragic. We as a community have to take care of one another. We will argue, disagree, but we cannot resort to these types of senseless acts of violence. SPD has the suspect in custody and are gathering evidence and interviewing witness. Please be safe this July 4th weekend.” — Mayor Adrian Perkins